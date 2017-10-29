Mick Jagger, 74, Romances 22-Year-Old Film Producer

Mick Jagger reportedly has a new girlfriend who is more than 50 years younger than he is!

According to England’s The Sun, the famed Rolling Stones singer, 74, has been romancing 22-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah.

When Jagger’s iconic rock band performed in Paris for their “No Filter” tour earlier this month, he shared some dates with Alfallah, the paper’s sources say.

“Mick still has his ­legendary charm but even [his] band [mates] were surprised someone as young and beautiful as Noor came to Paris to see him,” one insider said.

PHOTOS: ‘Rolling Stones’ Star Mick Jagger Plans To Leave His Newborn Son Before Christmas

“They are both single and seemed to have a lot of fun together, so everyone just let them get on with it. Mick is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down. He certainly had a smile on his face and famous twinkle in his eye.”

The source added, “Noor is very confident and well educated so she fitted in well at all the upmarket places they went together.”

Two weeks again, Jagger reportedly spent time with Alfallah — a socialite who was born in the United States — in a private flat in the suburbs of Paris.

Jagger has been unattached since he broke up with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 31, the mother of his eighth and youngest child, 10-month-old Deveraux.

PHOTOS: 20 Weird And Wacky Hollywood Conspiracy Theories

Jagger and Alfallah have enjoyed dinner at the Caviar Kaspia with the Stones’ backing crew and a private meal at La Stresa, The Sun reports.

Alfallah cheered on Jagger when The Rolling Stones played Paris’ U Arena. One day later, the rock star rocker was seen arriving at her hotel.

According to reports, a mutual pal, American movie producer Brett Ratner, introduced them.

As Radar has noted, the “Jumping Jack Flash” singer has had a long and tangled love life.

PHOTOS:Hooking Up With The Help? Hollywood Celebrities Who Faced Nanny Cheating Scandals — Ben Affleck, Mick Jagger & More

Tragically, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, hanged herself to death in 2014.

His marriage to model Jerry Hall was annulled in 1999 after a long unmarried relationship that produced four kids. Hall later wed media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

He was also married to model Bianca from 1971 to 1978 and has had numerous other relationships with such women as singer Marianne Faithful and model Sophie Dahl.

Jagger’s rock and roll lifestyle has been hard on his love life—and reportedly his health. A new book claims that actress Faye Dunaway saved Jagger after a massive drug binge.

But now, he apparently has a new young love to give him “Satisfaction.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.