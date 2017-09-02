Michelle Obama Flashes Thighs While Alone On Mallorca Vacation

Where’s Barack?

Ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama was floating on a yacht off of Spain just before Labor Day weekend — but the former President, her husband Barack, was nowhere around.

Michelle’s apparently solo vacation could raise questions about the marriage as Barack has previously been seen traveling solo and not wearing his wedding ring, as Radar has reported.

The former First Lady, 53, enjoyed a hike on Thursday and then a yacht trip the next day as she stayed on the island of Mallorca. Michelle’s staff team and Secret Service agents followed her closely, as the Daily Mail reported she was vacationing on the island as the guest of American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith.

But Barack, 56, “does not appear to have accompanied her on the international trip,” the Daily Mail noted. The day after her Mallorca Island hike, Michelle boarded a yacht, wearing a white crop top and a wrap skirt that flapped open to show off her thighs.

The ex-First Lady carried a summery straw bag from Madewell, fashion watchers reported. On the yacht trip on Friday night, Michelle was spotted chatting with pals. Michelle had headed for Mallorca just days after dropping her daughter Malia off at Harvard. Malia later got mad at a woman who tried to take her photo at college.

But her mom couldn’t have looked happier in the lap of luxury on her end of summer Spain trip. Diplomat Costos’ partner Smith had decorated the private residence of the White House and the Oval Office for the Obamas.

Town and Country affirmed the First Couple not being together on this holiday, as the website said, “it appears that Michelle if flying solo on this one.”As Radar has reported, sources said Barack was ready to act like a bachelor in retirement from the White House.

A former aide of the ex-First Couple recently dished in a book that Michelle was “the boss” while Barack was a super chill President. Strangely, Barack has thanked Michelle for “sticking around” during his Presidency. And now, Michelle’s vacation by herself will raise more eyebrows!

