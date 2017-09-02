Michael Strahan’s ABC Bosses Furious He Won’t Cut His Vacation Short?

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan‘s ABC bosses are furious at him for not cutting his vacation short to cover Hurricane Harvey, the New York Post’s Page Six has reported.

Strahan is a native of Houston, which the Hurricane hit hard, and according to a Page Six source, “ABC News asked Strahan to come home from his vacation. He’s from Houston. But he refused and is still floating around on a yacht in Greece somewhere. ABC is really upset with him.”

Another source told the publication that ABC staffers “just cannot believe he didn’t come back.”

But Strahan’s rep told Page Six that executives didn’t ask Strahan to return from his vacation, and that the hometown hero “is headed [to Houston] next week and will help in any way that he can” when he returns to Good Morning America on Tuesday after Labor Day.

Michael Corn, GMA senior executive producer, also defended the stars, saying, “I spoke with [Strahan] every day. Michael was very clear he wanted to be part of the coverage, and we decided the best plan was for him to lead the charge covering the recovery.”

Strahan’s representative further said, “They did not ask him to come back. He’s been in direct contact with his family â€” and thankfully they are doing fine. He is headed [to Houston] next week and will help in any way that he can.”

But according to the Page Six report, Strahan’s colleagues were angry that Strahan, 45, was on the second week of his yacht vacation, sources said, after having gone on safari.

Plus, according to the sources, GMA veteran Robin Roberts, 56, returned from her holiday to cover Hurricane Harvey.

“We hear Roberts was not asked to return, but did so voluntarily,” Page Six noted.

Also, CNN titan Anderson Cooper set a strong example on his news network, coming back from time off to anchor his show from Houston on Wednesday.

Strahan has tweeted, “To my hometown of Houston and everyone there.I Love You and am praying for your safety. H-TOWN LOVE!”

Also, he is set to host an upcoming telethon for Harvey victims with such stars as Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, and Blake Shelton.

As Radar has reported, Strahan has caused controversy before. Live! host Kelly Ripa hasn’t spoken to him since he abruptly quit her ABC show to become part of GMA.

Ripa and Strahan have been locked in a bitter feud ever since.