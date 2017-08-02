Gross! Michael Strahan Admits: I ‘Lost A Little Bit Of My Pinky’

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has confessed he’s not only injured his pinky, but actually lost a small part of it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I had a little accident. Lost a little bit of my pinky,” Strahan said to fellow GMA co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

The former football player, 45, took a break from his show gig after his injury but he is not “OK and glad to be back.”

“A guy before just said, ‘Michael, we pinky swear.’ Or something like that,” said Strahan “There’s going to be a lot of jokes for a while.”

As Radar can report, the former LIVE With Kelly And Michael co-host and has suffered various injuries in the past – most of which have occurred on his hands.

Just last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a photo that showed Strahan bending his ring finger in a terrifying way.

“We sat next to Strahan. He is THE BEST. Also, thanks to football, his fingers do THIS,” he wrote.

“Pretty!” replied Strahan.

In a 2009 interview, the former NFL star spoke about his injured fingers saying” they don’t really line up.”

It’s all from grabbing people,” during games, Strahan explained. I would just “snap it back,” ad keep going, added the former athlete. “You don’t go out of a football game because of a finger, they would laugh at you.”

“I pretty much smashed all my fingernails between the helmets,” he continued, saying that one of the most painful things that ever happened to him is when they had to “burn a whole” in his fingernail “to release the pressure” so the blood could come out. “That’s probably the most pain I’ve ever been in.”

