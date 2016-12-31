Latest Developments On Michael Skakel’s Murder Case Hell

In a shocking twist, Robert F. Kennedy‘s cousin, Michael Skakel, is wrapped up once again in the murder case that has haunted him since 1975.

RadarOnline.com readers know the 55-year-old was accused of bludgeoning his 15-year-old neighbor Martha Moxley with a golf club in her backyard when he was also 15. He was convicted of murdering her in 2002, where he was quickly locked up and sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison.

However, due to his ties with the powerful Kennedy family, he was able to shave off many years of his sentence and was released in 2013 with a $1.2 million bond, after only serving 11 years. Some also believe Robert F. Kennedy may have pulled some legal ties to cut his cousin a sentence deal. RFK Jr. argued at one point that Skakel was “incapable of violence or injuring another human being as any person I’ve ever met.”

PHOTOS: Remembering the Kennedys

Since then, Moxley’s mother Dorthy has desperately been pleading to lock him back up, and her wish may finally be coming true.

According to a new report that surfaced on Dec. 30, Skakel’s three years of freedom may finally be coming to an end — his murder case being reinstated by the highest Connecticut court, whom rejected the argument that initially freed him in 2013.

His legal team failed to prove that they didn’t mishandle the case in any way, and over that, the case was reopened to re-examine all the evidence.

PHOTOS: Looks That Kill! Bikini Babes Who Have Played Murders

RFK Jr. responded to the reinstatement by telling ABC on Dec. 30, “Right now we just want to concentrate on the legal process.”

Stay with Radar for the latest developments on Skakel’s murder case.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.