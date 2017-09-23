Meth Addict Zachary Adams Found Guilty Of Murdering Holly Bobo – Details

Meth addict Zachary Adams has been found guilty of murdering tragic nursing student Holly Bobo.

Adams, 33, was convicted of first degree murder, rape and kidnapping at a courthouse in Savannah, Tennessee, on Friday.

The 20-year-old had vanished from her home in Parson, Tennessee in April 2011.

Lawyers previously told the court the man was in a ‘dark world’ of methamphetamine when he abducted, raped and murdered Bobo in along with his brother John Adams, who is awaiting a trial date.

The brothers were arrested along with their friend Jason Autry after Bobo’s decomposed remains were found near Adams’ property in 2014, three years after she vanished.

On Friday, a jury convicted him of eight counts that included felony rape, felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

He now faces the death penalty. Jurors will return to court to begin deliberations for his sentencing today.

Autry won immunity in the horror case in exchange for testimony against drug addict Adams.

