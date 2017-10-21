Melania Trump Slashes FLOTUS’ Bloated Office Budget From Michelle Days

Melania Trump has cut the First Lady’s office budget drastically from when Michelle Obama was FLOTUS, the Fox News website has reported.

As of June, records show that Melania, the wife of President Donald Trump, only has four aides—while her predecessor Michelle employed an amazing 16-24 people while she was in the White House.

According to Fox News, Melania, 47, has slashed the FLOTUS payroll as her four employees earned a total of $486,700 per year.

By contrast, Michelle, 53, the wife of Former President Barack Obama, had employed at least 16 people earning a cumulative $1.24 million a year.

Also, while the 2009 annual report listed 16 staffers for Michelle, her press secretary said at the time the staff actually included 24 people, which would be a record for any FLOTUS.

As Radar has reported, Michelle’s employees called her “the Queen of mean,” due to her angry tantrums in the White House and other harsh behavior.

A former aide to Barack said while he was a super chill employer, Michelle was truly “the boss” and terrified staffers.

In an interview with The Times in England to promote her new book about working with Barack, his former Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco dished that the real person in charge of the White House was former First Lady Michelle.

“If he was mad at you for any reason, you’d be, like, ‘OK.’ If she was mad at you . . . if you thought for some reason she might be, you were, like, ‘I’m in so much trouble,’ ” the ex-aide said.

The details about Melania’s staff are contained in an annual report the White House sends to Congress showing the names, positions and salaries of all its personnel. Although there are additional staff members that could take Melania’s employee total up to nine, it still would be much less than Michelle’s entourage.

“As with all things that she does, she is being very deliberate in her hiring, focusing on quality over quantity,” communications director Stephanie Grisham told Fox News about Melania. “It is important to her that the team is a good fit for what she wants to accomplish as first lady, and that everyone works well together. She also wants to be mindful and responsible when it comes to taxpayer money.”

Michelle wasn’t the only FLOTUS who boasted a big staff. Hillary Clinton had 19 staffers, and Laura Bush employed at least 18.

Michelle’s office did not return a call for comment, Fox News reported.

According to reports, Michelle might have needed more people because, as Fox News stated, she had “a more aggressive agenda and embracing initiatives like her Let’s Move! child obesity campaign.”

Melania, on the other hand, got a later start as an active First Lady, staying with young son Baron in New York so he could finish the school year.

