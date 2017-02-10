Party’s Over? Mel Gibson Celebrates Decade Of Sobriety With Pal Jodie Foster

Mel Gibson just celebrated 10 years of sobriety, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to a fellow shopper at L.A.’s My 12 Step Store – which specializes in merchandise for those in recovery – the 61-year-old “Braveheart” actor’s BFF, Jodie Foster, 54, was just spotted shopping for a gift to commemorate Gibson’s huge milestone!

“Jodie was in the store and she was browsing through a bunch of medallions and other gifts, before ultimately deciding on the perfect present for Mel,” said the source, referring to Foster, who is also reported to be sober.

“She was very low-key and was trying not to be noticed, but she was asking about a gift for Mel’s 10-year anniversary!” the insider said.

But has Gibson REALLY been sober that long?

As Radar reported, he was arrested for DUI in 2006 after being pulled over when leaving a bar, Moonshadows, near his home in Malibu, Calif.

After being clocked by a deputy for going 87 mph in a 45-mph speed zone, Gibson launched a racist tirade, allegedly spewing the words “f**** jews” and “sugar tits” at the officer.

But as recently as January 2106, he raised eyebrows at a local supermarket with his bumbling and bizarre behavior.

Do you think that Mel Gibson’s 2006 arrest prompted him to get sober? Tell us your thoughts below.

