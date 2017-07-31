Mel B Leans On Family To Get Through Nightmare Stephen Belafonte Divorce

Former Spice Girl Mel B has been relying on her family to get through her horror divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte.

When a Los Angeles judge recently ruled that the America’s Got Talent judge would have to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in support she was at her lowest point.

But the one good thing to come out of the bitter divorce is that she is re-united with her mother and sister once again in her hour of need.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Her mother Andrea Brown has been really supportive of Mel recently even going to court with her.

“They were estranged from one another because of Stephen and Mel is now back in touch with her younger sister Danielle Brown.

Her mother Andrea tweeted recently: “Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive after 10yrs of worry she’s finely safe#more important than money.”

Another catalyst for the re-union was the recent death of Mel’s father, Martin Brown, who died earlier this summer, aged 63.

While other reports have surfaced that the star has blown her $100 million fortune during her ten years marriage to Belafonte.

“Her father’s passing was huge for Mel and her family – she does not want to lose more time because of her toxic relationship with Stephen,” added the source.

And the 45-year-old former pop star is going to need her family’s support more than ever because she has some big legal battles on the horizon.

A judge will rule in September if a restraining order should be granted against Belafonte while she is also trying to get another order against former nanny, Lorraine Gillies, 29, whom she claims has been harassing her and has sex tapes of the star in her possession.

Gillies counter claimed that Mel B was a willing participant in threesomes with her and estranged husband Belafonte.

