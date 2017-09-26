So ‘Staged!’ Megyn Kelly Caught Faking Her Way Through ‘TODAY’ Debut

Megyn Kelly‘s TODAY debut went smoothly because it was “rehearsed” and “staged!” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that NBC’s newest anchor faked her way through her first day — but didn’t fool anyone outside of the studio!

“The beautiful dozen red roses that Megyn’s husband surprised her with this morning were bought and paid for by the show,” an insider told Radar.

“Producers also practiced with Megyn and her husband [Douglas Brunt] when he would get out of his seat and hand them to her,” the insider added. “Everything was staged — including having her mom in the audience in a seat that was on camera.”

“While the show kept saying how authentic and genuine Megyn really is, they forgot to say that everything was rehearsed!” the insider concluded. “They had the rest of the TODAY show staff ‘surprise’ her on set at 9:45 a.m. so that Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb had time to run back across the street to go live from their studio at 10 a.m.”

Kelly, 46, finally began her TODAY stint on Sept. 25, even though producers had to beg fans to attend the premiere and the network was in panic mode after her NBC debut resulted in shockingly low ratings this July.

But, producers had a change of heart last week — and put the anchor ahead of their former TODAY‘s Take staff. Competitor Kelly Ripa became “obsessed” with her show this morning as a result.

