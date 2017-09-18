‘Today’ Producers Beg Fans To Attend Megyn Kelly’s Show Debut

Megyn Kelly is struggling to fill the TODAY show studio!

NBC is begging fans to sign up for free tickets to see their newest anchor in action, and plenty of seats are still available through the sign up platform. The only show that is currently sold out is her premiere on Sept. 25, and tickets are being offered until Oct. 6.

Kelly’s extensive guest list including Debra Messing, Rumer Willis, Russell Brand, Morgan Freeman and Chrissy Metz did not boost ticket requests for the three and a half hour experience yet.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that NBC already started to worry that Kelly, 46, couldn’t bring in the ratings that the network expected and Kelly is having “a lot of sleepless nights” ahead of her debut.

Rachel Maddow is waiting to in the wings to take over for Kelly as well.

The former FOX News reporter is set to take over the 9 a.m. slot starting next week.

Will you watch Kelly’s TODAY debut? Sound off in the comments!

