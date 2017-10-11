‘Today’ Execs Plan Major Changes For Megyn Kelly’s Failing Show

The verdict is officially in for Megyn Kelly, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned desperate NBC producers are ready to take action after her morning show tanked with viewers!

According to reports, the hour filled by Megyn Kelly Today has plummeted 32 percent in the ratings compared with last year.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s show Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, which follows immediately after Kelly’s ill-received debut, also fell a whopping 26 percent.

Now NBC darlings Kotb, 53, and 64-year-old Gifford may be called in to save the day and clean up Kelly’s mess — while gaining her prime morning TV real estate in the process!

“There is talk within NBC of switching Kathie Lee and Hoda’s show with Megyn’s show,” aToday insider told Radar.

“This way Kelly cannot hurt Kathie Lee and Hoda’s ratings anymore with her terrible lead-in.”

But those aren’t the only major changes afoot for Kelly, 46, who scored a massive $69 million contract with NBC that lasts three years.

“Additionally, they are debating taking the Today name out of Megyn’s show title and just calling itMegyn Kelly,” revealed the insider. “They don’t want her to tarnish the Today show brand anymore.”

“The staff is miserable and know it is only a matter of time before they are fired,” added the source of the massive morning shakeup. “It’s easier to blame them, but the real problem is Kelly herself.”

