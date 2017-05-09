NBC Anchors Welcome Megyn Kelly Ahead Of Big Debut: ‘Let’s Have Some Fun’

Megyn Kelly is officially a part of the NBC team!

The newcomer host had her first day of preparation on Monday, with TODAY Show anchors giving the Fox News vet a warm welcome ahead of her debut next month.

After celebrating Funday Monday with Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb posted a selfie with Kelly to Twitter, saying: “Lookie who I ran into at @RockefellerFdn—our girl @megynkelly! So happy to have you with us at NBC!! Let’s have some fun xo.”

Last week, Kelly revealed that she had already started in on her new gig, writing, “First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy.”

Leading up to Kelly’s big incoming, other anchors at the network have been sure to sing her praises.

“She’s multitalented and would fit right in,” Matt Lauer told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

“We are thrilled to have her. She is the full package,” Savannah Guthrie told E! News. “She’s super smart, she’s incredibly accomplished. She is hilarious and she’s just going to be a great colleague and we’re really excited to have her. I think she is going to do great things for us.”

But behind the scenes it’s been a different story. As Radar readers know, Kelly’s NBC incoming has stirred up plenty of drama for the network. Longtime anchor Guthrie has reportedly been “terrified” about her position at TODAY since the Fox News vet was hired, according to sources.

Meanwhile, fellow anchor Tamron Hall ceremoniously left the network show after being iced out for “more valuable” Kelly.

