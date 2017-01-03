NBC Turmoil! Megyn Kelly’s Move Has Anchors In Panic — Who Will Get The Ax?

Megyn Kelly‘s victorious move to NBC isn’t good news to everyone — especially the network’s lead anchors!

As Radar reported, Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, announced today that the 45-year-old said goodbye to Fox News for good, signing a multi-year agreement under which she will host her own daytime program, anchor a Sunday night news show and work on other big-event coverage.

But now, NBC News anchors are shaking in their boots, Radar has exclusively learned.

“Anchors are in panic mode inside NBC,” a source revealed. “No way is Kelly joining without an assigned show. This means someone is getting axed and do not know it.”

“Savannah [Guthrie] on maternity leave is terrified,” the insider added.

That’s not all — other top journalists with the network have also expressed concern over Kelly’s sudden intrusion.

“Chuck Todd on Meet The Press is freaking out and even Lester Holt is unsure of his future!” the source said.

As Radar readers know, Kelly had been negotiating a new contract with Fox News, seeking a multimillion dollar raise [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/megyn-kelly-contract-negotiation-fox-news/] in exchange for staying with the network despite the Roger Ailes scandal. In the end, she opted to go with one of her other suitors — even at the expense of the network’s employees!

