Bombshell Report: Megyn Kelly WALKS OUT On Fox News — For Rival NBC!

Megyn Kelly has said goodbye to Fox News for good, trading in her post for a new role at NBC News, Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, announced today.

According to Deadline, as part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues, as well as anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and contribute to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network’s political and special events coverage.

No official financial information has been released yet regarding her new position.

In his announcement, Lack called Kelly “an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” and has “demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

As Radar readers know, the 45-year-old had been negotiating a new contract with Fox News, seeking a multi-million dollar raise in exchange for staying with the network despite the Roger Ailes scandal.

Last month, Kelly’s spokesperson, Leslee Dart, seemed to confirm the possibility of new contracts, but remained cagey on the subject.

“People can parse language any way they want,” Dart said. “The fact of the matter is that fortunately Megyn Kelly has been presented with more opportunities than ever before. She is incredibly grateful and is taking the time she needs to make this important decision for her family and her career.”

