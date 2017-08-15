New Leading Lady? Meghan Hogs Debra’s Spotlight On ‘Will & Grace’ Reboot

On-screen drama behind the long-awaited reboot of Will and Grace has already kicked off, and the show has not even premiered!

As RadarOnline.com can report, the beloved series has stopped focusing on its leading characters Will and Grace and switched its attention to Karen and Jack instead!

Insiders have claimed that Meghan Mullally’s “Karen” and Sean Hayes’ “Jack” are once again hogging the spotlight, and leading lady Debra Messing, aka “Grace,” is not happy.

Sources have told Straight Shuter that Messing has never been easy to work with, and now that Mullally is stealing her fame, things are only getting worse.

With the exception of the gorgeous redhead, the show’s actors are allegedly having trouble keeping a straight face now that the tables have turned for Messing and Mullally. Even the cast now believes the show should be renamed Karen and Jack rather than Will and Grace.

