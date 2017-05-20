Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Arrive At Pippa Middleton’s Reception

Finally! Prince Harry reportedly brought his love Meghan Markle as his date to Pippa Middleton‘s wedding reception.

E! News reported that the Suits actress was spotted at the reception only hours after Pippa and financier James Matthews became husband and wife in a church ceremony in England earlier on Saturday.

Although Harry looked miserable at the wedding itself without his lady love, he apparently picked up Markle and whisked her to the reception, being held on Saturday evening at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, E! confirmed.

As Radar has reported, onlookers were shocked as Prince Harry flew solo at Pippa’s wedding after the bride banned his girlfriend Markle over fears she would get upstaged, sources said.

However, when it came to the reception, as E! reported, Markle was welcome to be Prince Harry’s plus one!

Now will the royal, 32, and his actress, 35, get any ideas? As Radar has reported, engagement rumors have flown around Harry and Markle as they’ve gotten closer by the day.

They even attended the wedding of Prince Harry’s close friend in Jamaica earlier this year.

And now, Markle is rubbing shoulders with British high society and Harry’s royal family members, including his brother Prince William and his wife, Pippa’s proud sister Kate Middleton, at the wedding reception of the year!

