Meghan Markle Terminates Canadian Lease To ‘Spend More Time’ In UK With Harry!

Meghan Markle has cut her car lease short amid rumors she plans to leave Canada and “spend more time in the UK” with Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com has learned via Daily Mail.

While the star is currently residing in Toronto as she films Suits, her contract ends in December, and it is uncertain where she will head next – although many speculate London.

A Daily Star insider even claimed Harry has been house hunting to find a perfect space for him and Meghan!

Rumors have suggested that Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, may have gotten engaged during their romantic trip to Botswana earlier this year.

Fans began to speculate even more when the brunette actress gushed about her royal boyfriend in a tell-all Vanity Fair interview, saying they were ” really happy and in love.”

Royal insider Sally Bedell Smith confessed to Vanity Fair that while Meghan would be the first American in over 80 years to marry into the British royal family, the stakes are much lower with Harry than with William (since he is fifth in line to the throne) so it is unlikely that Queen Elizabeth would oppose if the Prince did choose to propose.

“The Queen is remarkably open-minded and she’s very tolerant,” Smith claimed. Although she comes from “a very middle-class family,” if they are “well suited, then they should proceed.”

Friends of Harry previously claimed that he is “madly in love” with Megan and everyone would be extremely happy if they ended up together.

