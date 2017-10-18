Meghan King Edmonds’ Stepdaughter In Therapy For ‘PTSD’ After Vegas Shooting

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, 33, has spoken out about her stepdaughter’s mental health after having survived the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

“She’s not good, as you can imagine,” Meghan told ET of Hayley Edmonds.

The blonde beauty attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when troubled gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire. The massacre ended in the death of at least 58 innocent concertgoers. More than 200 were severely injured and hospitalized and over 400 harmed.

Added Meghan of Hayley’s condition: “She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It’s horrible.”

While Hayley and her roommate managed to run out of the arena as soon as the bullets started to fall during Jason Aldean‘s performance, the stress caused by the incident was more than enough to leave her severely traumatized.

“She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years,” added the RHOC star of Jim Edmonds‘ daughter. “We’re just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn’t stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, ‘No, let’s go,’ ’cause Hayley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, ‘No, we’ve got to keep going.'”

Hayley reportedly “sought out group therapy” following the tragic incident. “She said it went really well and she’s trucking ahead in life and moving on. I’m really proud of her. She’s growing up.”

One day after escaping the massacre, Hayley herself shared a statement via Instagram, along with a string of pictures taken “6 minutes” before the attack.

“We didn’t think we just ran and stayed together. I hope I never have to experience such a traumatic moment ever again. The world is a cruel place and I don’t even know how to comment on such an unbelievable tragedy. I am so thankful that every single person I knew is home safe and sound now and feel such guilt and sadness for the people who are suffering,” she wrote.

“I can’t help but think my mom was watching over us last night. I have no other explanation for all of us making it out of there alive. I love you all and I am safe and sound with my sister and brother and law tonight who are keeping me company. Wishing nothing but good thoughts for the people who were affected.”

