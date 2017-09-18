Monster Mom Meghan Slams Infant Daughter: She’s An ‘Emotional Burden’

Meghan King Edmonds can’t be bothered with her infant daughter Aspen, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The new mom, 32, took to her Bravo blog to vent her frustrations over her now 9-month-old, saying: “These last couple episodes were a little difficult to watch – my hormones did not do me any favors. I have the emotional burden of a newborn, so I don’t want or need the emotional burden of drama, but apparently there was no avoiding it.”

But, Edmonds’ grievances may not be as hard as she perceives. The reality star previously revealed that she employed an around-the-clock nanny (formerly her cousin, Bridget, who since returned to law school) saying: “It’s hard to ‘mom’ by myself, even with help, because everything with a 3-month-old (and now 8-month-old) baby is new! Life is all about survival and getting used to new things.”

She admitted she was “exhausted” from being a mom despite all the help.

Edmonds has had trouble parenting before, as Jim’s daughters from a previous marriage have made it clear that they don’t like her! Lauren stayed out of Edmonds’ RHOC scenes, and she has had a rollercoaster relationship with Hayley.

Hayley appeared on the show with Edmonds, but their relationship later fell apart as she didn’t attend Edmonds’ baby shower.

Most recently, Hayley left her out of a touching family tribute post on social media.

“My older two step daughters, I think could care less,” Edmonds said of their reactions to her pregnancy. “Lauren’s 23 now and she’s planning a wedding and she’s like whatever,” she explained. “Hayley’s 19…I think Hayley’s the most unexcited. I think she’s like, ‘Ew, dad’s having a baby. That’s so gross.'”

“My relationship with Hayley right now is, it’s not in a great spot,” she said last September. “She’s 18, and she moved out of our house, and, she knows everything and wants everything. She’s trapped between an adult and a teenager.”

