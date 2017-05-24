It’s On … Again! Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Spotted On Romantic Getaway

Three years after Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp split, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that they’re giving their love another go.

Ryan, 55, and John Mellencamp, 65, were busted together again on Martha’s Vineyard and Radar has the exclusive details from their latest tryst.

Mellencamp recently told Howard Stern that he and Ryan had a miserable time post-breakup, saying she now “hates me to death.” But their secret date seemed to indicate otherwise!

PHOTOS: Get A Room! Christie Brinkley Packs On The PDA With Boyfriend John Mellencamp

The You’ve Got Mail star and her rocker ex were spotted on a secret date at the Artcliff diner on Martha’s Vineyard on May 20 in the early morning.

Also along for the trip was her son from her relationship with Dennis Quaid, Jack Quaid, 25.

Ryan owns a house on Chappaquidick island off of Martha’s Vineyard — the site of Ted Kennedy’s infamous bridge crash that killed Mary Jo Kopechne.

PHOTOS: Bad Romance! The 20 Most Toxic Hollywood Relationships Ever

Mellencamp told Stern on March 2, 2017, that he had reached out to Ryan.

“I’ve done that. She doesn’t want anything to do with me. I can’t blame her,” he said. But just a few weeks later they were spotted together again in NYC.

Do you think Meg and John are back together? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.