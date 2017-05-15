Gold-Medal Behind! Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Flaunts Bare Butt In Thong

McKayla Maroney is no longer the innocent young girl her fans may remember from the 2012 Olympics.
The gold-medal gymnast, now retired at 21 years old, stripped down to her thong for a revealing video shoot on Instagram this weekend.
PHOTOS; Tummy Tuck? ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors Following Body Makeover
“Another world premiere,” she boasted as she flaunted her much curvier figure.
Followers questioned if the Fierce Five member meant to post the raunchy video.
PHOTOS: Kim & Brielle Zolciak Caught With HUGE Lips After Plastic Surgeon Visit
“I didn’t get hacked,” she responded on Twitter. “Unfollow if u need to. All love.”
She later followed up with a foul-mouthed tweet.
hey, im just doing me. if u want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how i give 0 fcuks and go do u
— mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017
RadarOnline.com previously reported that the aspiring musician’s look has dramatically changed since she first competed in the Olympics five years ago .
Top doctors believed she may have had a boob job, lip fillers and even a nose job.
Does Maroney’s bad girl behavior shock you? Sound off in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.