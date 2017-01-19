Movie Producer Found Dead — Surrounded By Heroin & Cocaine In NYC Apartment

Hollywood producer Matthew Lamothe was found dead inside a SoHo apartment, where he was surrounded by heroin and cocaine paraphernalia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, the building’s superintendent discovered the 30-year-old’s body sitting on a couch inside the apartment located on Wooster St. around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

Police investigating the scene noted cocaine and heroin found on the kitchen counter. The heroin was enclosed in glassine envelopes stamped with the word “Supreme,” an insider told The New York Daily News.

Authorities also found an empty bottle of red wine on a coffee table near Lamothe’s body, according to the publication.

At this time, it is believed that Lamothe died of a drug overdose, but his official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy conducted by the city medical examiner.

The filmmaker worked actively in Hollywood starting in 2014, producing feature-length films including, I’ll See You in My Dreams starring Blythe Danner and Rhea Perlman, Intruders, and London Town starring The Tudors actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Lamothe also produced the short film called Film Noir About Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

