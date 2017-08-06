Matthew Knowles Has Still Not Seen Beyonce’s Twins In Person

Beyonce has still not introduced her new twins to her father Matthew Knowles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The superstar gave birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi, on July 14 but so far she and husband Jay-Z, 47, have not invited her father Matthew to meet them.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Matthew has not met the twins in person yet.”

PHOTOS: Beyonce’s Mom Gets Married! Her New Husband’s Secret Scientology Past Revealed In 10 Clicks

The proud grandpa posted a birthday message for the newborns that read: “They’re here!”

While there were also stories that the singer was upset that Knowles had revealed their gender back in February.

But it is understood that he still has a strained relationship with ‘Queen Bey’ and that she has kept him away from the twins for now.

PHOTOS: Prince William & Kate Meet Jay-Z & Beyonce At Nets Basketball Game

Knowles, 65, was at pain to set the record straight about both Beyonce and her sisterSolange in an interview with Fox 26 in Houston earlier this summer.

“I’ll only say that I communicate with my daughters weekly – I would describe my relationship with my daughters as ‘loving.'”

He then went on to deny that he wasn’t invited to the twins birth in Los Angeles.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.