Matt Roloff GF’s Ex Forbid Kids From Stepping On ‘Little People’ Property In Nasty Divorce

Nearly five years before Matt Roloff and his assistant turned girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, went public with their controversial romance, the Little People, Big World patriarch and his family became a battle point in her nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In Oregon family court documents obtained by Radar, Caryn, 49, and her husband of about 20 years, Joseph Chandler, finally reached a judgment after months of fighting following Joseph’s September 2012 filing.

Caryn, who has worked for the Roloffs as Matt’s manager and assistant since at least 2011, was not allowed to take her son, who was 14 at the time, to the famous family’s farm.

“Mother will not take [redacted] to her employer’s property without Father’s permission,” stated the judgment papers, filed in June 2013.

And while Caryn had made cameos on Matt, 55, and then-wife Amy’s TLC reality show by that point, her two teens were forbidden from becoming guest stars.

“Neither party will allow the children to be filmed for television without the consent of the other party,” the documents continued.

Caryn’s employment was such a hot topic in the contentious break-up, neither she nor her ex could discuss their respective jobs around the kids or others.

“Father and Mother shall be restrained and enjoined from making any derogatory comments about each other to, or in the presence of the children, as well as in their respective places of employment,” the papers read.

“In addition, both parties shall refrain from discussing the other parent’s employment with the children, and neither parent shall do anything that might jeopardize the other party’s employment.”

At the time of Caryn’s divorce, Matt and Amy, 52, were still married. The famous couple separated in 2014, and their divorce was finalized two years later.

Matt and Caryn confirmed their relationship in March after months of fan speculation.

Amy, who has admitted it was not her choice to split from Matt, called the move “hurtful” — but she’s been getting serious with her own love, real estate broker Chris Marek, 54.

