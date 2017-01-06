‘Terrified’ Savannah Guthrie Makes Shocking ‘Today’ Appearance

Savannah Guthrie made a shocking return to the Today Show after it was revealed that she was being replaced!

RadarOnline.com reported on Jan. 5 that Megyn Kelly was slated to replace Guthrie, who is currently on maternity leave.

“Matt Lauer knew about Kelly and even gave it his blessing,” a source revealed exclusively to Radar.

“This is why the dressing room next to Matt’s room on the first floor behind the upstairs studio has remained empty for months — despite Tamron Hall and Hoda [Kotb] asking for it,” the insider noted. “It was being saved for Kelly!”

An insider revealed to Radar at the time that “Savannah on maternity leave is terrified” — and it showed during her Jan. 6 appearance to honor her co-host.

Guthrie, 45, was shaking during her “surprise” visit — and didn’t make a mention of when she’d return to NBC.

Instead, she complimented Lauer, 59, with an awkward monologue.

“Matt, you know this, but I’ve looked up to you all my life, because you’re so old,” Guthrie laughed. “I just want to say, we adore you… One of the things that is so wonderful about you is that from the second I walked in here, one of the things I noticed is that Matt knows every single person’s first name and last name. He knows the name of their dog. He knows how their mother is doing.”

She later added that his hashtag was trending on Twitter — much to his delight.

