Mary Lambert Gang Raped As A Teen, Molested By Her Own Father

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, singer Mary Lambert opened up like never before, revealing past traumas of her hard upbringing.

“I was molested by my father at a really young age. You don’t know what’s happening, especially when you’re raised in that environment and your brain is forming, there’s a sense of what normal is,” she told the publication.

But that’s not all.

“I was untreated with bipolar disorder. I was really living in extremes where I would have the best day ever and then I would come home and I would want to die. When I was 16, I snuck into an Army barracks and I was gang-raped. You kind of go into survival mode and are like, ‘OK, how do I navigate this situation?'”

At just 17, Lambert revealed to her church that she was gay. Just one year later, she attempted to take her own life.

“Everything hurt so much,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Now, at 28, music serves as the singer’s saving grace.

“I’m so glad that I didn’t die. I’m so glad that I’m alive, that I didn’t give in. But it wasn’t easy. I feel like there’s this canned way that we talk about trauma, this canned way that we talk about suicide and that if you just go to Spain and you’re on a boat and you eat tapas, there’s your healing,” she said.

“Real healing is s****y. It’s dirty and ugly and not easy. There are so many of us dying for healing and dying for community and hopefully, in some way, I can help facilitate that with my platform.”

