Mark Salling Suicide Attempt: Hear The Chilling 911 Call

Just weeks before Mark Salling led guilty to child porn charges, the disgraced former Glee actor slit his wrists in an apparent attempt to take his own life. And now, Radar has the chilling 911 call the actor’s roommate made to authorities upon discovering him in their Sunland, California, home.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department recording obtained by Radar, Salling, 35, was awake and alert when his pal made the emergency call on August 22.

“Are they alert where they can answer questions quickly and appropriately? Ok good,” the dispatcher said in the redacted audio.

PHOTOS: Caught On Camera! Kiddie Porn Perv Mark Salling Stripped Down For Preteen Fans

“Watch the patient closely…If anything changes and they get worse before we get there, call us back.”

The roommate seemed anxious despite the dispatcher’s attempts to calm him.

“Sorry do you know how long they’re going to take?” he asked.

PHOTOS: Subway Sicko Jared Fogle Desperate For Sandwich Fix!

Salling survived the incident, and returned to court to take a plea deal for the scathing charges earlier this month.

As Radar exclusively reported, authorities seized over 50,000 images and videos depicting child pornography during a search of his home in late 2015.

As part of the deal, the star faces up to 20 years in prison, though he will likely serve between four and seven.

He also must pay $50,000 to each of his victims.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.