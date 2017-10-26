MSNBC Political Analyst Accused Of Harassing 5 Women, Quits Job After Apology

Political journalist Mark Halperin, 52, was just accused of sexual harassment – by five women! Three of the five ladies claimed he pressed his genitals against them, while the two others said he asked them to follow him to his hotel room during the campaign trial. Before the scandal could go any further, the Game Change author filed a public apology.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” he told CNN this Wednesday. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize.”

He added that he would be leaving his political analyst role at MSNBC, NBC due to the scandal.

“Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the network also spoke out about the incident, saying: “We find the story and the allegations very troubling.”

According to one of the women, “[Halperin] would say, ‘Why don’t you meet me upstairs?’ And I would say, ‘That’s not a good idea.’ And he would push the request further. Eventually I would just ignore him and go about my business.”

Another claimed that when she came out of the ladies’ room during a business trip he was there, “almost blocking the door.” She said, “I excused myself to go to the bathroom and he was standing there when I opened the door propositioning [me] to go into the other bathroom to do something. It freaked me out.”

Another woman claimed Halperin kissed her and groped her breast during a meeting in his office!

After ABC stated that “Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure,” the women claimed they had not come forward due to fear of losing their jobs.

