He’s Fired! Mario Cantone Loses Plum ‘SNL’ Gig After Anthony Scaramucci Quits

Mario Cantone is joining Melissa McCarthy on the unemployment line now that their gigs spoofing former Donald Trump employees Anthony Scaramucci and Sean Spicer are no longer relevant.

And RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Scaramucci’s sudden resignation as White House Communications Director has thrown a real monkey wrench into Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michael’s plans to hype Cantone as the fiery New Yorker.

“The possibilities were endless,” an SNL source told Radar of Lorne’s plans to get Cantone, 57, to make regular appearances on the show’s upcoming 42nd season.

PHOTOS: Decades Of Deceit! How Hillary Helped Bill Cover-Up 36 Extramarital Affairs — Is Trump Right?

According to the insider, Lorne even brought up the possibility of the funnyman joining Alec Baldwin and McCarthy in a sketch that would have featured all three as Mooch, President Trump and Sean Spicer.

“I know it was something the writers were really looking forward to,” said the source. “It could have been an instant classic.”

The Broadway-trained Cantone first did his impression of Scaramucci as a lark on Twitter. But when The President Show host Anthony Atamanuik asked him if he’d like to do it on his Comedy Central show, Cantone leaped at the chance.

PHOTOS: President Trump! The 8 Most Shocking Moments Of America’s Wildest Night EVER

“Yeah! We gotta strike while the iron is hot,” Cantone insisted. “This son of a bitch might be gone by October!”

Unfortunately for Cantone, the hotheaded Scaramucci lasted just 11 days!

“We might get one episode out of it now,” the source told Radar of Lorne’s plan to try to at least do something with the memorable ex-White House employee, “but not the mileage we had hoped.”

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

As for Cantone, he’s still surprised at how life has come full circle.

“This is all so crazy,” Cantone noted. “In 1983, when I first moved to New York, I sold chocolate truffles at the Trump Tower. I sold them on the fifth floor of Trump Tower and used to do impressions of people as I sold them.”

“And then I worked there for a man named David Saity, who was a jeweler, and sold jewelry there, too,” he added. “I did that for a year and then quit to do comedy full-time. So that was my one and only job in New York City, was working at the Trump Tower.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.