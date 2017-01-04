Saving Mariah! Carey’s Ex Tommy Mottola Begs Her To Save Her Career

Mariah Carey is squandering her talent through a series of bad career decisions, her ex-husband and former mentor, Tommy Mottola, wrote in a shocking open letter.

Mottola, 67, wed Carey, 46, in 1993 while he was managing her young career at Sony — a decision he later called “wrong” and “inappropriate.”

They divorced five years later, after Carey was comfortably established as a megastar, having released the smash albums Mariah Carey, Music Box, Daydream, Butterfly, and Merry Christmas.

Today, he still has her best interests at heart, Mottola said in a letter to Page Six, and can’t bear to watch what’s happening to her career.

“MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades,” Mottola, now at Casablanca Records, wrote to Page Six.

Insisting “she is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent,” he wrote that “What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

As Radar reported, Carey’s televised meltdown on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve special has given the diva a dramatic start to 2017, with her camp raising wild claims of sabotage, and production officials insisting the fault was her own. She even fired her longtime creative director, Anthony Burrell, after the incident.

“My only advice is that she should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career,” Mottola wrote.

Referring to her E! series, Mariah’s World, he continued, “I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!! “That does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!!”

Ultimately, he said, “She should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next…” saying that “hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance. It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.”

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov insisted Carey’s best decision was dumping Mottola. She told Page Six, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”

