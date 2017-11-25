Mariah Carey Cancels MORE Christmas Tour Shows Due To Illness!

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is…good health?

The singing diva, 47, told fans she must cancel three more stops on her “All I Want for Christmas” tour. Although Carey didn’t reveal what her illness exactly is, in mid-November, she cancelled her couple of holiday shows due to what she called an “upper respiratory infection” following the flu.

Carey can’t seem to get her show on the road as she wrote Friday night on Instagram, “I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right.”

“Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour. While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you – it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will not perform her Nov. 27, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

However, Carey will still be singing at a Nov. 30 benefit concert in Los Angeles for World AIDS Day, according to her website.

She will then resume the tour at the Beacon on December 2, 4 and 5 and follow that up with three shows in Europe before continuing on to Las Vegas for five shows at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

Previously, Carey cancelled what were supposed to be her Christmas tour debut shows–Nov. 17 in Ontario and the Nov. 18 in Chicago.

At that time, she wrote in a Twitter statement, “Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

Carey has suffered setbacks lately as her Los Angeles mansion was burglarized and her former fiancé, billionaire James Packer, dissed their relationship as a “mistake.”

Body shamers have also slammed the diva’s weight gain after she’s been photographed busting out of her dress while on a date night with beau Bryan Tanaka. Now Carey is under the weather again!

