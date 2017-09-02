Mandy Moore Sports Black Eye, Gets Stitches After Shower Accident

Mandy Moore has revealed she had to have plastic surgery after a freak accident.

The This Is Us star, 33, sported a shiner and stitches in a photo she shared with fans on Instagram.

Moore said she’d had a painful run-in with a shower door.

The actress wrote, “Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??),” she continued. “Thanks @stokerplasticsugery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!!

Never had stitches or a black eye before… what a day!”After seeing Moore’s injury, her This Is Us co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, and some of the hit NBC show’s behind the scenes staff had the show’s makeup team give them black eyes in solidarity.

Then Moore responded on Instagram, “Don’t mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia.”

Will Moore’s injured eye affect the shooting schedule for This Is Us? That’s not yet clear but as Radar has reported, sources say Moore has been obsessed with her age and imperfections in the past, sources said.

Single star Moore, who is divorced from singer Ryan Adams, works on This is Us with co-star Chrissy Metz, whose diva behavior has created crisis on the set, Radar insiders have said.

And now, producers might have a new problem on their hands, having to work around Moore’s injury.