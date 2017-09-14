Man Is Shot By Cop After Killing Wife & 7 Friends In Dallas’ Worst Mass Shooting Yet

A man was shot after killing his estranged wife and seven of her closest friends during a Sunday night Dallas Cowboys viewing party, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As PEOPLE reported, Spencer Hight, 32, shot Meredith Hight, 27, to death along with seven others in Dallas’ worst mass shooting yet. The killer fired at a ninth victim, who miraculously survived.

“We’ve never had a shooting of this magnitude,” Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin stated on Monday after the incident. “We’re one of the safest cities in the country,” he added. “It’s just a terrible event, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones.”

Killer Spencer was shot dead by a police officer after he arrived at the scene in the crime.

“The officer found the suspect inside and ended his shooting spree,” Rushin continued.“[Spencer] came to the party with numerous weapons.”

When the officer arrived after answering various 911 calls, he found the dead bodies of Meredith’s friends both inside the house and out in the backyard.

“They were fine, fine young men. The best. The best,” Debbie, Meredith’s mom, said about the innocent friends who were killed in Spencer’s murderous rampage.

At the time of the shooting, Meredith was celebrating her newly single life with her friends inside her home. Her heartbroken parents said she and Spencer had been having trouble for years and she had filed for divorce this July. They moved in to the home about two years ago, and after the relationship went sour, all Meredith wanted to do was live in “ease, and happiness… embracing her new life.”

“She was our only child,” Meredith’s father, Gene Lane, told the Washington Post. “All we know is she is gone.”

“She was one of those people who felt life was a gift,” Debbie added of her deceased daughter.

