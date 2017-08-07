Mama June Returning For 2nd Season Of ‘Not To Hot’ — And Pumpkin’s Pregnant!

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last week, Mama June Shannon is returning to reality TV for the second season of her hit show, Mama June: From Not To Hot.

The season will premiere in early 2018, WE tv announced in a statement today.

In even more shocking news, Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, is expecting her first child!

“I’m pregnant!” she says in a new video. “I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there are some challenges I’m going to have to face.”

“My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freaking watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina!”

As Radar exclusively reported in January 2016, Pumpkin is engaged to boyfriend Josh Efird, 20.

Efird’s grandmother said she believed the couple was far too young to be getting married.

“I hope they have a long engagement,” she said.

Pumpkin won’t be the first teen mom in her family.

Her oldest sister Anna, 22, had her first daughter Kaitlyn at 17, while Mama June, 37, welcomed Anna at just 15.

