Malia Obama To Speak Out Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal?

Malia Obama, 19, may be asked to speak out in regards to Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct debacle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to The Blast, sources say Former President Barack Obama‘s eldest teenage daughter will be subpoenaed for a deposition to find out if she knew anything about the producer’s actions in the workplace.

As Radar readers know, Malia interned at The Weinstein Company for three months before enrolling into Harvard. She was very much involved in the development of new projects and became close with the executives.

An explosive lawsuit against Harvey, 65, is allegedly being prepared by The Armenta Law firm. An insider claimed to The Blast that one of the theories regarding the Hollywood producer’s brutal downfall is that Barack, 56,was made aware of the situation by Malia and proceeded to take action.

After news broke of Harvey’s inappropriate conduct, Barack shared a statement on behalf of his family: “Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Now, investigators want to know what Malia Obama saw insider the producer’s studio.

