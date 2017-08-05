Wild Thing! Malia Obama Dances Like Crazy To The Killers At Lollapalooza Festival

Malia Obama has been caught on video dancing up a storm once again.

The teenager is seen banging her head and rolling around before hitting the ground as The Killers played at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

The 18-year-old former first daughter made headlines last year after she reportedly smoked a joint at the popular event as revealed by RadarOnline.com.

In this latest clip the Harvard student showed that she likes to have a good time as she danced wildly with a female friend as her moves were caught on video by an on-looker.

Reportedly, the famous teen spent most of the time backstage with friends before going out to dance to her favorite tunes.

With her classes due to start in a few weeks she’s obviously making the most of her free time this summer.

The footage shows her dancing wildly to the Las Vegas rock band as they played their hits during the headlining set on Friday night.

This isn’t the first time she has been caught showing off her dance moves – last year a video popped-up of her ‘twerking’ with some friends at the festival.

