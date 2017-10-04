Maks Apologizes For Missing ‘DWTS’ After Execs Threaten To Fire Him!

After Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, skipped out on his Dancing With The Stars performance due to his partner’s diva demands, show executive threatened to fire him! Now, the star has issued an apology.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” wrote Chmerkovskiy on Twitter. “[I] want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!

While the choreographer and dancer claimed to have stayed home due to “personal issues,” RadarOnline.com revealed the true reason behind his absence: Vanessa Lachey‘s huge ego!

A source close to the star said that Chmerkovskiy’s always thought Lachey, 36, to be “an absolute nightmare with” and the two have been feuding since the very start! “Eventually he just had enough of her!” added the source.

“Vanessa is the boss and likes submissive men that do what she tells them to do,” the source exclusively told Radar. “She wants to choreograph her own dances, select her own music and even design her own costumes.”

While the dancer’s absence may have been an act of protest, a show insider told Radar: “If Maks doesn’t return to the show by next week to dance with Vanessa [Lachey], he will be fired.”

