Magic Johnson’s Forgotten Love Child Begs Baller To Meet Her Son

“I still love you, Dad! Even though you never had time for me!” Those are the heartbreaking words expressed by Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s long-ignored adult love child in an open letter to the Hall of Fame hoopster!

Tamica Bozeman penned a note, obtained by RadarOnline.com, in a desperate bid to get her famous father to embrace her son, who’s also a pro basketball player — in Australia!

“The reason why I’m so hurt right now is that my son, your grandson, is overseas playing basketball when he could be here building his legacy while continuing yours,” wrote Bozeman, a hospital worker in Detroit. “You could have been a mentor for him!”

Her son, Damon Bozeman, 22, was a star guard at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan. He’s now with the Bulleen Boomers in the Australia-State League.

Tamica’s mom, Louise Treadway, and Magic met when they were 13 and 14 years old in his hometown of Lansing, Mich. Tamica was born a year later in 1975.

Magic was 16 when a test proved he was Bozeman’s father, according to published reports. But since then, he’s ignored Bozeman and her children!

“I have come to terms that at the age of 42 you will never accept me,” Bozeman wrote in her letter, obtained by Radar.

“You have 23-year-old [twin] grandchildren, who you have never met or tried to reach out [to]. A granddaughter who is almost done with college — and your grandson.” And as for Damon, she wrote: “I just want you to meet him, get to know him. And, if you do, I will be the first to say, ‘Thanks, Dad, you’re the greatest!’”

