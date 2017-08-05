Magazine Reportedly Wants 10k Back From Luann De Lesseps And Tom D’Agostino – Details

People Magazine want their money back from RHONY stars Luann De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Executives reportedly believe that the reality couple deceived them about how exclusive their ill-fated wedding actually was and that it wasn’t worth the 10k paid to the couple by the publication.

The magazine covered their splashy three days wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, over New Year’s Eve weekend.

However, their union did not last and they later split up and announced their divorce on August 3, 2017.

De Lesseps, 53, and D’Agostino, 50, marriage was dogged with stories of infidelities and rumors of in fights with her family.

And People believe that images of the wedding were purposefully leaked meaning that they could not maximize revenues from the high profile event.

RadarOnline.com revealed today that D’Agostino is plotting a sensational return to RHONY behind his former wife’s back.

