Super Mom! Madonna Shares Birthday Photograph With Her Six Kids!

Madonna celebrated turning 59 with a big party with her six kids joining in the fun!

The Queen Of Pop shared a cute image via Instagram of her children on Friday after her big bash.

The original ‘Material Girl’ posted the family shot with sons Rocco and David along with daughters Mercy, Lourdes, plus Stella and Esther also.

Madonna adopted Stella and Esther (both 5) from Malawi in Africa just six months ago – their mother died shortly after they were born and their father could not to care for them.

The superstar has adopted four children from the country including daughter, Mercy James and son David Banda, both 11.

Eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 20, kissed her famous mother while Rocco Ritchie, 17, was also on hand to celebrate with the gang.

It appears that she has worked things out with Rocco and his father director Guy Ritchie, as the teenager made headlines for refusing to return to her care in early 2016.

Her entire family is rarely all seen together at one big event – after they celebrated at her ‘Mad Hatter’ style event.

The day after her party, Madonna admitted she was dealing with a ‘tiny hangover’ after taking part in the festivities the night before.

After fluffing her lines in one video post the perfectionist star wrote: “When you can’t remember the words to your own song.. Still a Happy Girl!”

