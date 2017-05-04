Madeleine McCann’s Parents Hold Prayer Vigil 10 Years After Tot’s Disappearance

Madeleine McCann‘s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, attended a vigil service in their hometown on the tenth anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple and members of the community gathered together at Rothley Parish Church in Leicestershire to say prayers for the missing girl.

As Radar readers know, Madeleine vanished from a resort in Algarve, Portugal in 2007, when she was just three-years-old.

According to reports, the ceremony began with a recording of Cat Stevens‘ “Morning Has Broken” played out. During the service, held indoors for privacy, Reverend Rob Gladstone thanked those still working on the case.

“Lord we thank you for sustaining Gerry and Kate through these painful years,” Gladstone said, according to BBC. “We pray for the team of women and men who are still searching for Madeleine and other missing children. May the Holy Spirit help them as they work hard to find out the truth.”

Children in the community placed yellow ribbons (a symbol of hope) at the church for the service. A vigil was also held at a church in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz, where Maddie went missing.

There have also been reports of a sunset balloon release that will take place at a nearby beach.

McCann’s parents publicly vowed to “never give up” on finding their long lost daughter as the investigation was extended for another six months.

