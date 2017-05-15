‘It Makes Me Shudder!’ Maci Bookout Gives Graphic Details On Difficult Deliveries

Maci Bookout gave birth to three children – and the deliveries were anything but easy! The Teen Mom OG star reveals graphic details on giving birth to her kids in her tell-all book, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“After my beautiful Bentley made his way into the world, it seemed as though my vagina immediately became an emergency exit for everything else inside of me,” Bookout, 25, wrote in her memoir Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To). “I couldn’t count on two hands (or perhaps more accurately, hold in two hands) all the things the doctor pulled out of me during and after labor.”

Bookout confessed that she underwent an episiotomy procedure when giving birth to Bentley, 8, and Jayde, 1.

PHOTOS: Baby Daddy From Hell! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Slams Ex Ryan Edwards In New Tell-All: Read Her 10 Most Shocking Accusations

“A small surgical cut is made into the perineum (that’s the medical term for the area between your vagina and rectum) to extend the vaginal opening during delivery,” she explained. “After delivery, the doctor will stitch the episiotomy and other tears with dissolvable sutures. Just thinking about it makes me shudder!”

Fortunately for Bookout, who is married to Taylor McKinney, giving birth to Maverick, 11 months, was “breezy.”

“With Jayde and Bentley, I tore and had to have a couple of stitches,” she confessed. “In the hospital, they gave me Percocet but it made me nauseous and sleepy.”

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Is Expecting A Daughter With Boyfriend Taylor McKinney

But giving birth was the least of Bookout’s issues when she found out that she was expecting for the third time.

“While I was pregnant with Jayde, Taylor and I had talked about the possibility of adopting a third much (much!) further down the road,” the MTV star penned. “We never planned on my getting pregnant again so soon after she was born. Maverick was totally unexpected.”

She added how working full time, starting a clothing line and filming a new season of Teen Mom OG had her questioning if she could handle another child.

PHOTOS: Underage Boozing, Boob Job Rumors, Wild Tats & Tax Debt! ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout’s 12 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals EXPOSED

“It helped that Taylor and Bentley were very excited about the baby, but if truth be told I was terrified,” she wrote. “I still remember my dad’s reassuring words when I told him that I was pregnant with Maverick and confided to him that I questioned my capacity to handle three children. He said to me, ‘It’s normal for you to feel that way. Just remember that if God didn’t want you to have these babies, he wouldn’t have given them to you.’”

As Radar reported, Bookout opened up about her youngest son’s medical issues in her tell-all book.

“Maverick, my third, had more issues with sleeping and was diagnosed with silent reflux,” Bookout wrote. “It can easily be misinterpreted as fussiness because there are no visible symptoms other than inconsolable crying.”

She explained how it is “frustrating and upsetting” to watch her son get “so worked up” when taking his medication.

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Accused Of Knowing About Pregnancy Before Finding Out On Camera

As Radar readers know, Bookout sparked controversy during her pregnancy when she was caught on camera drinking alcohol with an obvious baby bump.

Bookout also posted a photo holding a beer only seven weeks before announcing her pregnancy with her third child.

Are you surprised by her TMI confession? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.