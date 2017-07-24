‘It’s Really Hard!’ Lydia Tells All On Feud With Shannon

Lydia McLaughlin and Shannon Beador won’t be making up anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“I think it’s really hard to be on Real Housewives and then have a relationship where you fought with somebody and then you have to watch that back and hear what you’ve said and hear what she said,” McLaughlin told Radar.

“So I don’t really know where my relationship right now stands with Shannon,” she added. “I know where it was the last time I saw her, but things change and people say things in the press and it’s just like constantly evolving. So ask me again in 10 minutes and it may be different! Who knows?”

McLaughlin, 37, and Beador, 53, have been feuding since Tamra Judge’s granddaughter Ava’s birthday party when the Nobleman Magazine maven compared Beador to Vicki Gunvalson.

The “friendship whisperer” told Beador that she was acting like Gunvalson — and Beador immediately stormed off camera.

The mom-of-three blamed Gunvalson, 55, for her 40-pound weight gain, saying that the stress caused by the allegations she put out about her husband David beating her caused her to overeat and drink.

