Team Warns Luke Bryan’s Fans: Stop Grabbing His Butt!

Luke Bryan’s fans are getting a little too cheeky, RadarOnline.com has learned, as sources have told Straight Shuter that during a backstage meet-up during one of his concerts, fans would not stop touching his adorable behind!

Fans were treating the singer like a piece of meat, and allegedly had to be warned by the management not to grab his bottom during their meeting.

PHOTOS: ‘DWTS’ Feud Explodes Backstage! Why Nyle DiMarco Is A Target

Despite being a married father of three, fans could not get enough of the 41-year-old Voice Coach and country crooner.

What do you think of Bryan’s cheeky dilemma? Sound off in the comments below.

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.