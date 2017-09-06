Marriage Meltdown: Luann De Lesseps Tells All In No-Holds-Barred Post-Divorce Interview!

Luann de Lesseps is blowing the lid off her short-lived 7-month marriage to businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a shocking new no-holds-barred tell-all interview!

“Things turned out very different to how I imagined,” the Real Housewives of New York City star told People.

After a “honeymoon period of about five months,” noted de Lesseps, she was in for a shock.

Major signs of trouble between the former countess, 52, and 50-year-old D’Agostino arose after he was spotted kissing an ex-girlfriend, a betrayal de Lesseps at first tried to ignore but couldn’t when more allegations of cheating surfaced.

“That caused a lot of fights,” she said in the interview.

Although D’Agostino apologized, “There’s only so many times you can take it,” noted de Lesseps, who still likes to believe her husband didn’t cheat, despite all the potential evidence to the contrary. “I was really unhappy. He was unhappy. We were just spent.”

Finally, in August, de Lessups, who tied the knot with D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve and was married for 16 years to Count Alexandre de Lesseps until they divorced in 2009, announced she was ending her short marriage.

As RadarOnline.com was the first to exclusively report in August, de Lesseps sat for her candid interview about her ruined marriage and shot photos for the new People story at the same time.

Now, the former countess confessed she has learned something from her latest bad experience with love.

“You can’t change people,” she said. “I really thought he would change because I was the one for him. I really trusted my heart and my instinct, and I loved him. He had all these years to marry somebody and he didn’t, so I thought if he wants to marry me at 50 years old, this man really loves me. I knew he loved me.”

But does she still feel affection for the man who broke her heart?

“I do love him as a person,” she revealed. “But it’s like a Greek tragedy — an impossible scenario that won’t work. He’s not a bad man, he just wasn’t ready for marriage.”

Still, the split hasn’t been easy.

“This has been one of the toughest times of my life,” she said in her interview. “That and getting divorced the first time. “I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail. I wake up at night, and my bed feels empty now that he’s gone. But I’m optimistic…I’m reconnecting with myself — focusing on my family and my business.”

“I don’t regret this marriage,” she added. “I have learned from it.”

