Luann & Tom D’Agostino Finalize Divorce – Two Months After Split!

Luann de Lesseps, 52, is officially divorced from sleazy Tom D’Agostino, 50!

The former Countess and her cheating former love finalized the process on September 18, RadarOnline.com has learned from The Blast reports.

As readers know, the famous pair married on December 31 of 2016. During an episode of the Real Housewives of New York, de Lesseps called the ceremony the “highlight” of the season, later to announce their not-so-shocking split.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” she tweeted on August 3.

During their relationship, D’Agostino was bashed for cheating on his reality star wife and was caught various times canoodling with mystery women and old girlfriends.

While he denied all claims and de Lesseps herself refused to believe he was ever unfaithful, D’Agostino began dating his ex-wife’s nemesis, Anna Rothschild, just days after their divorce shocker!

Last month de Lesseps claimed she would be swearing off dating for a while, but now that she’s truly single, who knows what the universe will bring!

