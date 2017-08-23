Luann De Lesseps Planning Tell-All After Nasty Divorce

Luann de Lesseps is ready to jump back into the spotlight after announcing her divorce from Tom D’Agostino, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Countess, 52, participated in a top-secret photo shoot and tell-all interview to coincide with her new, single look.

De Lesseps filed for divorce from D’Agostino, 50 after just eight months of marriage earlier this month. She immediately escaped to Switzerland to reconnect with her ex, Alexandre de Lesseps, while Radar caught her philandering husband with a mystery blonde just hours after her filing.

D’Agostino was caught wooing another blonde — assumed to be his ex, Missy — as well.

De Lesseps and D’Agostino tied the knot in a lavish New Year’s Eve ceremony, but their romance was short-lived as he notoriously cheated on her prior to their engagement party and the RHONY star was forced to confront more rumors of infidelity during this season’s reunion.

Her costars have since claimed that she filed for divorce to keep her position on the hit Bravo show.

But, the mother-of-two could possibly star on another reality show, as she asked her friend Patti Stanger to be her matchmaker.

