Ready For Love? Luann de Lesseps Teams Up With ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Amid Divorce

Luann de Lesseps is looking for love again — and wants professional help this time, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Before she met Tom, Luann asked Patti Stanger to find her a millionaire,” an insider told Radar. “Luann wanted to marry a wealthy man.”

But now that their marriage is over, “Patti will help her find another guy!”

Her search won’t be televised though, as “Luann did not want to be on Patti’s show.”

Stanger, 56, starred in Millionaire Matchmaker on Bravo and is now the star of Million Dollar Matchmaker on WeTV. She tried to help Sonya Bright find a man, but the contestant later slammed the “fake” show to Radar.

Regardless, de Lesseps is enlisting her services after filing for divorce from D’Agostino after just eight months of marriage. Their marriage was plagued with fidelity issues, and culminated with Radar catching de Lesseps, 52, flirting with men at an event her husband was at as well.

D’Agostino, 50, is already moving on as well, as Radar caught him at a bar with a mystery blonde hours after filing for divorce.

