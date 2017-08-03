LuAnn De Lesseps ‘Devastated’ & ‘Humiliated’ By Divorce From Tom D’Agostino

LuAnn de Lesseps is beyond embarrassed that she and her husband of just eight months, Tom D’Agostino, filed for divorce today, an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She is devastated, and humiliated,” a source claimed, adding that the former Countess, 51, looked “horrible” at Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon event in the Hamptons last weekend.

“She was beet red from crying,” the source added. “She looked horrible, so sad and depressed.”

In another ominous sign, a second source said D’Agostino was expected to accompany de Lesseps to Zarin’s event, but didn’t end up joining her.

Just two weeks ago, de Lesseps insisted that she and D’Agostino had a “very passionate love affair,” and laughed off divorce rumors during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. She also denied rumors that she slapped him in the face over dinner.

After friends including Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer warned her repeatedly against marrying notorious playboy D’Agostino, de Lesseps went through with the wedding anyway — despite evidence he cheated on her with another woman in New York’s Regency Hotel.

As Radar first reported, Frankel caught D’Agostino acting unfaithful on camera, and while de Lesseps was inconsolable, she quickly forgave her then-fiance.

She announced her divorce filing today on social media.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

